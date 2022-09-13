Southern Arkansas volleyball notched its first win of the season and the first under first-year head coach Alli O'Banion on Friday as the Muleriders employed a dominant attack effort in a straight-sets trouncing of Tougaloo to move into the win column.
SAU won 25-5, 25-11 and 25-16 in the first meeting all-time between the two schools.
The Muleriders (1-9) started hot attacking .520 in set one which saw 14 kills to just one error in 25 attempts. It was much of the same in set two as a dozen kills with just two errors in the same number of attempts resulted in a .400 attack clip.
For the match, Southern Arkansas hit .337 which stands as the highest attack clip by the Muleriders since an October 17, 2017 home win against Central Baptist (.356); a span of 109 matches. It was the best road attack percentage since September 5, 2017 which also came against CBC (.370); a span of 126 matches.
Southern Arkansas forced Tougaloo into 21 attack errors as the opponent managed just 13 kills across the three sets. The Bulldogs finished with a -.100 attack percentage.
The Bulldogs held a 5-4 lead in set one, but the Muleriders went on an impressive 21-0 run to close out the frame and then scored eight of the first ten points of set two. SAU would lead by no fewer than three points during the second frame and closed the set with an 11-1 run. A nearly identical run staked the Muleriders to a 10-1 start in the final set as SAU cruised to the win.
Sophomore Lauryn Moultrie hit .600 with 10 kills, while sophomore Landry Rogers' match-high dozen kills were off of a .500 attack clip. Junior Kenadee Poye followed with eight kills. Juniors Morgan Schuster and Emily Larmeu both delivered 16 assists. Senior Bailey Kirk accounted for a third of the team's six service aces, while junior Sakura Thomas was the lone Mulerider in double figures in digs as she produced 15. Moultrie totaled four blocks.
The Muleriders battled unbeaten Mississippi College in Friday's nightcap. SAU was unable to overcome an impressive .349 attack effort from the Choctaws. Rogers led with seven kills, sophomore Carlin Whaley followed with five as did Poye. Schuster led with 11 assist, Larmeu followed with seven and sophomore Samantha Still led with a dozen digs.
Southern Arkansas prepares for its first of seven home matches as Arkansas-Monticello opens the W.T. Watson Center slate on Tuesday. UAM enters at 5-7 overall with a 1-0 mark in Great American Conference play after a reverse sweep in its league opener vs. Ouachita. Since first meeting as GAC opponents in 2011, the series is tied at 11-11 and the Muleriders led at home with a 6-4 mark in the series, but have lost their last seven against the Blossoms.
First serve is set for 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE for live coverage links.