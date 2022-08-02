The Great American Conference will hold its first football media day on Wednesday with all 12 of the league’s head coaches and Commissioner Will Prewitt participating in video interviews throughout the day.
The event will stream live on GACSportsNetwork.com and at YouTube.com/GACAthletics.
Each school receives 15-minute slots and will feature the head coach as well as a returning offensive and defensive student-athlete.
Fans and media who want to participate in the 2022 media day can tweet a question using the hashtag #theGACFBMD. Interview windows begin at 10 a.m. with GAC Commissioner Will Prewitt. Ouachita head coach Todd Knight opens the team portion of media day at 10:20 a.m.
Southern Arkansas Coach Brad Smiley will talk at 11 a.m.