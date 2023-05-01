With the 2023 baseball regular seasons complete, the Great American Conference has announced the bracket and schedule for the GAC Baseball Championships.
Southern Arkansas is the top seed.
The eight-team, two-weekend event begins Friday with four best-of-three series hosted on campus at the sites of the top four seeds.
The advancing teams will head to Arvst Ballpark in Northwest Arkansas for a double-elimination tournament.
CLICK THE PDF to see the tournament bracket.
The Muleriders are the top seed for the sixth time in 11 seasons. The Muleriders draw Southeastern Oklahoma State. The two faced off on the opening weekend of conference play back in February with SAU taking two of three.
By winning its finale, Ouachita Baptist secured the No. 2 spot, equaling its best tournament seed in the GAC era. The Tigers host Harding. They swept the Bisons in their GAC series and split two non-conference contests.
Arkansas Tech earned the third seed and a series with Oklahoma Baptist. In another matchup that took place over the first weekend of league play, the Wonder Boys swept the Bisons and outscored the Bisons by a 25-11 margin.
Henderson State locked up the No. 4 seed and the final hosting position. The Reddies own a 20-6 home record, the best mark amongst the top four seeds. They face Arkansas-Monticello. Overall, they split their four meetings, but won the conference series.
2023 GAC Baseball Championships
Friday, May 5-Saturday, May 6 (Best-of-3 Series; Games Played at Higher Seed)
G1: May 5 6: PM || #8 Southeastern Oklahoma State at #1 Southern Arkansas
G2: May 6 2 PM || #8 Southeastern Oklahoma State at #1 Southern Arkansas
G1: May 5 6 PM || #5 Arkansas-Monticello at #4 Henderson State
G2: May 6 1 PM || #5 Arkansas-Monticello at #4 Henderson State
G1: May 5 6 PM || #6 Oklahoma Baptist at #3 Arkansas Tech
G2: May 6 1 PM || #6 Oklahoma Baptist at #3 Arkansas Tech
G1: May 5 3 PM || #7 Harding at #2 Ouachita Baptist
G2: May 6 Noon || #7 Harding at #2 Ouachita Baptist
Thursday, May 11-Saturday, May 13 (4-Team, Double Elimination; Games Played at Arvest Ballpark)
G1: 5/11 1 PM || Series #1 Winner vs. Series #2 Winner
G2: 5/11 5 PM || Series #3 Winner vs. Series #4 Winner
G3: 5/12 11 AM || Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
G4: 5/12 3 PM || Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
G5: 5/12 7 PM || Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
G6: 5/13 Noon || Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
G7: 5/13 (if necessary) || Second Championship Game