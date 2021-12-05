Henderson State’s Ryan Boyce drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer on Saturday afternoon to lift the Reddies to a dramatic 65-62 road victory over Southern Arkansas in Magnolia.
SAU senior forward Devante Brooks crashed inside and skied over a crowded paint for a put back tip-in following a late miss from the drive of classmate Aaron Lucas with seven seconds to play, tying the game.
But on the other end, Boyce saw a good look from range and connected at the horn, which was upheld by review. The bitter, emotional affair saw seven tied scores and five lead changes -- and likely won't result in the two squads exchanging holiday pleasantries.
Southern Arkansas (5-3, 1-1 GAC) received double-doubles from the Brooks Brothers, shot an impressive 54.2% from the floor in the first half, but could not hold off the Reddies late as a Frank Kamgain bucket with 3:23 remaining gave HSU a 60-59 lead.
Devante went for 17 points and 10 rebounds with seven on the offensive end, while Jalen delivered 11 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Blake Rogers scored 10 points and junior Tyler Garrett and senior Aaron Lucas each delivered three assists, while junior Kris Wyche followed with three rebounds.
SAU carried a 36-31 lead into the intermission, but was outscored by eight points in the final 20 minutes as the host scored just 26 points on just 29% shooting from the floor.
The Muleriders will have a week to prepare for Ouachita Baptist which rolls into Magnolia on Saturday, December 11. Southern Arkansas has won four of the past five meetings, including three in Magnolia last season.
Ouachita won the most previous meeting with a 73-59 decision on February 20. Tipoff from inside the W.T. Watson Center is set for 3 p.m.