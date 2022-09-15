The Great American Conference announced the second Golfers of the Week awards for the fall 2022 season.
Harding’s Manuel Cue Vargas won Men’s Golfer of the Week and the Lady Bisons’ Pilar Martinez earned Women’s Golfer of the Week.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Manuel Cue Vargas, Harding, Fr., San Luis Potosi, Mexico
Cue Vargas claimed the individual medalist honors at the GAC Preview in leading the Bisons to an 18-stroke victory in the team competition. He opened with a 2-under par 70 followed by consecutive rounds of 6-under 66 to edge his teammate, Sam Tandy, by two strokes. He recorded 17 birdies and an eagle.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Pilar Martinez, Harding, Fr., Aguascalientes, Mexico
Martinez placed fourth at the NSU Golf Classic with a two-round total of 6-over par 146. She led the 84-player field with eight birdies - four in each round. Her even par final round moved her up six positions. The Lady Bisons took fourth in the 15-team event and placed first amongst the six GAC teams.