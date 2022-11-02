The Great American Conference announced the 10th Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Arkansas Tech’s Kaitlyn Neal and Southern Nazarene’s Sunny Batschelett shared Offensive Player of the Week while the Crimson Storm’s Whitney Bowie and Kaley Brubaker garnered Defensive Player and Setter of the Week, respectively.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kaitlyn Neal, Arkansas Tech, OH, Fr., Peoria, Arizona
Neal led the Golden Suns to a pair of conference victories that secured a spot into the GAC Championships. She notched 13 kills in a four-set win against Henderson State. She followed up with 17 kills against Southern Arkansas. She hit .276 across the two contests. She averaged 3.75 kills and 3.94 points per set.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sunny Batschelett, Southern Nazarene, OH, Jr., Ponca City, Oklahoma
Batschelett helped the Crimson Storm record sweeps against Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southeastern Oklahoma State. She averaged 4.17 kills per set in the two wins. She led the team in kills in both matches. She hit .379 against the Rangers and .400 against the Savage Storm.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Whitney Bowie, Southern Nazarene, MB, So., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Bowie dominated in multiple aspects of the Crimson Storm’s two GAC victories. She totaled 11 blocks in wins against the Rangers and Savage Storm, headlined by a career-high eight blocks in just three sets at Southeastern. Offensively, she averaged 3.83 kills per set on an impressive .488 hitting percentage. She averaged a conference-leading
5.08 points per set.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaley Brubaker, Southern Nazarene, So., Flower Mounds, Texas
Brubaker averaged a league-leading 13.0 assists per set in Southern Nazarene’s two convincing GAC wins. She tallied 44 assists against Northwestern Oklahoma State -- her most in a three-set match this season -- in addition to 13 digs for her 14th double-double of the season. She followed up 34 assists, eight digs, five blocks and three aces against the Savage Storm.