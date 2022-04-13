Southern Arkansas will stage its Fifth Annual "Mulespy Awards" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 at the W.T. Watson Center.
The event is free and the general public is invited to attend.
"It is always an exciting time of year when we can gather together as a department and look back throughout the year on the accomplishments of our student-athletes, coaches and programs," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "We can't wait to be back inside the W.T. Watson Center after a couple of years away and are looking forward to once again delivering a very special night, one that we hope all in attendance will remember for a long time!"
Serving as the night's special guest speaker will be SAU Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductee and Canadian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 honoree Nik Lewis.
A former two-time All-America selection as a Mulerider, Lewis' gridiron career in Canada was spectacular. He claimed CFL Rookie of the Year honors in 2004 following his first season with the Calgary Stampeders. The Jacksboro, Texas native went on to play 13 more seasons, winning two Grey Gups, earning five CFL All-Star selections, and playing his final three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes where he became the CFL's All-Time Leader in Receptions with 1,051.
In April 2021, Lewis became just the 22ndd first ballot Hall of Famer in CFL History. Lewis is currently the CEO and Founder of AO Sports.
The "Mulespy Awards" will feature eight major award categories that will be handed out. Additionally, Outstanding Athletes and seniors from all 14 of the department's athletic teams as well as Athletic Training and Cheerleading will also receive special recognition throughout the evening.
Among the major awards that will be presented are:
Male and Female Newcomer of the Year
Male and Female Comeback Player of the Year
Murphy USA Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year
Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year
The top-two awards will be handed out in the form of the Auburn Smith Male Athlete of the Year and the Dr. Margaret Downing Female Athlete of the Year Award. Both Auburn Smith and Dr. Margaret Downing's legacies have left indelible marks on Southern Arkansas Athletics and each had a distinct hand in where the department stands today and the tradition it has built.