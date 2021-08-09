The Great American Conference has announced the results of its 2021 volleyball preseason coaches’ poll.
Two-time champion Oklahoma Baptist garnered 10 first-place votes to finish first in the balloting.
Expectations are low for Southern Arkansas – the Muleriders have been tagged to finish last among the 12 teams.
The youthful Muleriders, with just one senior on the roster in middle hitter Abby Bermudez, include a trio of third-year sophomores that began their collegiate careers at SAU and two third-year transfer sophomores.
Seven true freshmen join a squad that will also feature four second-year freshmen that saw plenty of action in the shortened, 11-game spring season just several months earlier.
Highlighting those back for Coach Lindsey Parks, as year three begins when the team reports for fall camp beginning Monday, is All-GAC Second Team setter Morgan Schuster who played and started all 11 matches for Southern Arkansas this past spring. She did not leave the court in 136 sets played where she recorded 409 assists at 9.98 assists per set which ranked second in the GAC. In 231 career sets played, Schuster already finds herself ranked seventh in career assists and fourth in assists per set.
Victoria White, enters her second season for the Muleriders, and is the top attacker returning for the program this fall. She recorded 100 kills in 36 sets this past spring and became the first Mulerider to earn a weekly league honor in over 1,960 days when she was tabbed the GAC Offensive Player of the Week after a 19-kill, 1-error performance led to a .581 attack clip against bitter league rival Arkansas-Monticello.
In the truncated spring 2021 season, Oklahoma Baptist dominated the league with an 18-0 record. The Bison won 13 of their matches without dropping a set; defeated three nationally-ranked opponents and became the third program – regardless of sport – in GAC history to reach No. 1 in a national poll.
The Bison feature Malia Leatherland, the two-time GAC Championship MVP and the 2019 Player of the Year. She ranked in the top four in points, kills and attack percentage. Kaylee Buell, the Setter of the Year, Avery Hellmuth, the Freshman of the Year and Audrey Poupard, the league’s leader
in blocks, all return.
Harding took second in the poll. The Lady Bison posted a 12-1 record in the spring, reached the final of the GAC Championships and finished No. 7 in the AVCA poll. Logan Smith earned the GAC Player of the Year honor after she
ranked second in the league in kills per set, third in points per set and sixth in attack percentage. Her teammate, Libby Hinton, joined her on the First Team after producing the top attack percentage in the league, .315.
Arkansas Tech edged out Southwestern Oklahoma State for third place in the rankings. The Golden Suns and Bulldogs each reached the semifinals of the spring GAC Championships. Tech returns a pair of All-GAC selections in libero Madison Grantham and setter Brianna Merkel. The Bulldogs’ Allie Hoang, a three-time All-GAC honoree, enters the fall ranked seventh in
league history in assists with 2,782. Additionally, she led the conference in assists per set.
Northwestern Oklahoma State placed fifth, followed by Henderson State. The Rangers’ Kaydee Honeycutt led the league in kills and points per set to land on the All-GAC First Team. The Reddies’ Violeta Mendoza Quintana claimed the Newcomer of the Year award after finishing the spring ranked in the top 10 in kills and points. She led the team in double-doubles.
Makenzie Thoman made the All-GAC First Team after ranking fourth in digs per set.
Southern Nazarene finished seventh, followed by Arkansas-Monticello and East Central. The Crimson Storm’s Logan Matthews rated in the top 10 in service aces and digs. The Blossoms notched their first win at the GAC
Championships and feature a pair of All-GAC selections in Katelyn Richbourg and Faith Wilemon. The Tigers’ Thalianette Garcia ranked in the top seven in kills, aces and points.
Ouachita, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Arkansas rounded out the poll. Ouachita’s Lexie Castillow led the GAC in digs per set at 6.76. The Savage Storm bring back three Honorable Mention All-GAC performers – Ruthie Forson,
Skylor Lewis, and Grace Shehadeh. Morgan Schuster, who finished second in the GAC in assists, returns for the Muleriders.
The regular season begins on the first weekend of September. The Savage Storm hosts the Southeastern Classic. Southern Nazarene will also play at that tournament. ECU and Northwestern Oklahoma State head to Angelo State. Favored Oklahoma Baptist travels north for Ferris State’s event; Harding participates in Washburn’s tournament; Arkansas Tech ventures to Dallas Baptist; SWOSU sojourns to West Texas A&M; Henderson State visits Drury while UAM plays at Missouri S&T and SAU opens at Christian Brothers.
After a season hiatus, the GAC Volleyball Championships return to Hot Springs, Arkansas and the Bank OZK Arena. The eight-team event opens on Thursday, November 18 with four quarterfinal contests. The semifinals and final take place over the following two days.