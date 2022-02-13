ARKADELPHIA – Southern Arkansas scored three runs in the third, added three more in the fourth and received a solid outing from freshman transfer Jeremy Adorno to win their fourth straight game with a 6-3 victory over Pittsburg State on Saturday night at the HSU Invitational.
The Muleriders (4-1) recorded 13 hits in the win led by junior Brett McGee's three. Freshman transfer Brandon Nicoll recorded two including a home run, while sophomore Chris Sutton and junior Riley Orr also recorded a pair. McGee and Nicoll both scored twice.
SAU right hander Jeremy Adorno earned his second win of the season after tossing six innings of one-hit baseball with ten strikeouts. Adorno walked six, but stranded six as well as the Gorillas managed just one run off of the first-year Mulerider. In two starts this season, Adorno has pitched 13 innings, allowed a single run, only one hit and has fanned 17.
PSU scored the game's first run without the service of a hit as a throwing error chased home a 1-0 lead for the Gorillas in the bottom of the first inning.
Sutton led off the visiting half of the third inning with a bunt single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and was plated by McGee who doubled into left field to tie the game at a run apiece. Nicoll followed with a two-run blast to centerfield that staked Adorno to a 3-1 advantage.
In the fourth, Nicoll singled home Orr who started the inning with a base hit. With a 4-1 lead, Southern Arkansas struck with two gone in the inning as sophomore Will Richardson reached on a fielding error that resulted in both McGee and Nicoll scoring to push SAU out front 6-1.
In relief of Adorno, junior Jack Liddell worked the seventh and eighth innings allowing two hits and two runs with two strikeouts. Sophomore Kade Garmany earned the save as he struck out two of three batters he faced.
SAU closes out the HSU Invitational on Sunday with a scheduled 2:30 p.m. first pitch against Missouri Western.