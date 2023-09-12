The Great American Conference announced the football players of the week for the second week of the 2023 season.
Arkansas-Monticello’s Demilon Brown and Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter shared the Offensive award; Ouachita Baptist’s Josiah Johnson earned the Defensive accolade and Southern Arkansas’ Andrew Schreiner claimed the Special Teams honor.
GAC FOOTBALL CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Demilon Brown, QB, Arkansas-Monticello, Sr., Luxora, Arkansas
Brown threw for five touchdowns as Weevils defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State, 58-21. He went 15-for-28 for 228 yards. He added 47 yards on six carries. Through two games, he has
accounted for 10 touchdowns, tied for the most in Division II. The Weevils have averaged 53.5 points after two weeks.
GAC FOOTBALL CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gage Porter, QB, Southern Nazarene, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma
Porter threw for 175 yards and ran for 216 as the Crimson Storm notched a 38-31 come-from-behind victory against Arkansas Tech. Trailing 14-0 early, he scored the two first of his four rushing touchdowns to even the contest. His 71-yard third-quarter scamper gave the Crimson Storm their first lead. He threw a touchdown pass and ran for another in the fourth quarter.
GAC FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Josiah Johnson, S, Ouachita Baptist, Jr., Little Rock, Arkansas Johnson collected a sack and
intercepted a pass in the Tigers’ 66-0 home victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State. Johnson and the Tigers allowed just 76 yards of total offense and turned in 14 plays of either negative yards or turnovers in the shutout.
GAC FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Andrew Schreiner, P, Southern Arkansas, Jr., Lake Jackson, Texas
Schreiner averaged 38.2 yards per punt on his six punts and placed two inside the 20-yard line. With 1:10 left in the fourth quarter, he kicked a successful onsides kick that gave the Muleriders the chance to tie the game. SAU forced overtime with 23 seconds remaining.
Also nominated from Southern Arkansas were O.B. Jones, QB; and Melvin Smith, Jr., CB.