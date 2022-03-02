With the conclusion of day two of the Natural State Classic in Cabot, Southern Arkansas has completed its first step in the spring golf season.
The Muleriders shot a 343 on their second and final day with a combined team score of 672. Southern Arkansas University placed 11th overall in the tournament.
The Muleriders were led by junior Mackenzy Turner who shot a 78 on the second day and finished with a final score of 162 for the tournament. She placed tied for 40th in the tournament. Contributing to her second-round score of 78 was improvement on holes 5 – 9, Turner in round 1 double bogeyed holes 5, 8, and 9 and bogeyed hole 6. In round 2 Turner made par on holes 5, 6, 8 and only bogeyed holes 7 and 9. Turner also pared hole 17 in round 2 which is also an improvement over round 1 when she double bogeyed. This improvement shaved six strokes off of her round 1 score.
Freshman Cadence Underwood shot a 90 on the second day and had a final score of 168 for the tournament. She placed tied for 56th in the tournament. Sophomore Taylor Rich had a score for the tournament of 170 after shooting an 87 for round 2. She placed tied for 62nd in the tournament.
Freshman Aurea Carlisle fired an 88 in round 2 giving her a combined score of 172 for the tournament. With that score, Carlisle placed tied for 66th in the tournament. Freshman Kelsey Saveall shot a 96 in the second and final round giving her combined score of 192.
Turner led the team in pars with a total of 22 pars which is among the top half of the leaderboard. Turner also shot +1 combined over all par-5 scoring opportunities. Rich shot a +4 for all par 3 scoring opportunities which is among the top half of the leaderboard.
Southern Arkansas will be back in action next week at the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite hosted by Southern Nazarene in Edmond, OK.