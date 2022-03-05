Freshman right-hander Jeremy Adorno carried a no-hitter through 6.1 innings, allowed only a single hit through seven innings of work and No. 8 Southern Arkansas showcased its power on Friday night in a 12-0 Great American Conference series-opening victory over Arkansas Tech in Magnolia.
The two teams will decide a series winner on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.
The Muleriders (13-1, 7-0 GAC) have won 13 in a row and remain unbeaten in GAC play. Of SAU's dozen base hits in the win, five went for extra bases with three leaving the yard as senior Tucker Burton (2R) and junior Conner Allen (3R) both homered in the third inning to add onto an RBI single from the bat of junior Ty Manning in the second. In the fifth, junior Riley Orr launched a towering shot of the grand slam variety to push across four runs and put the Muleriders up 10-0.
A bases loaded walk to sophomore Chris Sutton in the sixth plated a run and a passed ball in the same frame scored the 12th run as SAU eclipsed double digits in runs for the eighth time this season.
Adorno (5-0) went the distance for the fourth time this campaign as he struck out seven Wonder Boys, while working around three walks and a Trace Maddux single into center field which broke up the no-hit bid in the seventh. Adorno induced eight groundouts and five fly outs, faced three over the minimum and saw only one runner reach second base.
Manning delivered a four-hit day with a double and three singles to go along with three runs scored and an RBI. Orr continued his torrid start to the season with two hits and the aforementioned four RBI. Allen scored three times, notched two hits and collected three RBI. Burton collected two hits, two runs and two RBI. SAU walked ten times on Friday.