Allen Gum, head baseball coach at the University of Central Arkansas, got his 300th victory at the university on Sunday.
He hit the 300-win mark during the Bears 7-6 win in the first game of a doubleheader against Stephen F. Austin. UCA won 9-0 in the second game.
The 300th win was Gum’s 526th career victory as a collegiate head coach. Gum, the winningest coach in UCA history, has now won 301 games at UCA and had 226 at his alma mater, Southern Arkansas.
Gum was head coach at SAU for five years, resigning in June 2010 to take the UCA post.
After serving two years at SAU as an assistant to former coach Mike Godfrey, Gum went 226-68 (.769) over his five seasons at the helm, leading Southern Arkansas to its first two Gulf South Conference championships, two West Division titles, four NCAA region tournament appearances, including two consecutive top seeds, and the national No. 1 ranking in each of the last three seasons.