The Great American Conference announced the 12th Women’s and Men’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Scout Frame earned the Women’s award and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Adam Dworsky garnered the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Scout Frame, Northwestern Oklahoma State, F, Sr., Kinsley, Kansas
Frame went 9-for-14 from the field in leading the Rangers to a 79-74 victory against East Central. She scored 25 points for her seventh 20-point game of the season. She grabbed 11 rebounds as she registered her fifth double-double of the season. Her five assists represented a season high.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adam Dworsky, Southeastern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas
Dworsky averaged 26.5 points on 60.0 percent shooting as Southeastern claimed an overtime victory at Southern Nazarene and a home win against Southwestern Oklahoma State. He totaled 32 points, six assists and five rebounds against the Crimson Storm. He scored 19 of his 21 points against SWOSU in the second half as the Savage Storm overcame a 14-point deficit.
Devante Brooks, F, was nominated by Southern Arkansas.