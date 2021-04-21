UT-Tyler outlasted Southern Arkansas 20-17 on Tuesday in a slugfest played out at Watkins Stadium.
The visitors, ranked No. 24 nationally, avenged a 5-4 Mulerider in Texas on March 16.
Both teams combined for 34 hits.
Fourteen of the 18 half-innings saw at least one run scored, with five half-innings producing more than four runs.
Austin Baker scored in the first inning on a wild pitch to open the Muleriders' account.
Tucker Burton was hit by a pitch in the third inning with the bases loaded to push across a run.
The next batter, Brett McGee, promptly cleared the bases with a grand slam, his eighth of the season.
Mason Peterson pushed across a run in the same inning on an RBI single.
Baker drove in a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly before the next batter, Kobe Morris, launched his sixth homerun of the season over the right field wall, a three-run shot to make it 12-8 in favor of the hosts.
UT-Tyler scored seven runs in the sixth inning and four runs in the seventh inning to take a 19-12 lead.
A Morris RBI double in the seventh preceded a Jacob Martinez RBI single and a McGee 2-RBI double to make it 19-16 after eight innings.
The Patriots pushed across their 20th run in the top of the final frame; the Muleriders responded with a Burton RBI double to make it 17 in their run column.
James Janco got the start on the mound for the Muleriders; the southpaw only lasted 1.2 innings before being replaced by Maddux Solomon, who pitched the next three innings; he was relieved by Parker Abrego, who got out of the fifth inning before he was pulled, not recording an out in the sixth inning.
Kade Garmany, Brandon Gonzalez and Matt Kortendick combined to pitch the final four innings in relief.
The Muleriders are 21-10. They return to action this weekend in Bethany, OK when they face Southern Nazarene.