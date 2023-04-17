The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the 11th week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Max won Player of the Week and the Bison’s Kayleigh Jones claimed Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Max, Oklahoma Baptist, UTL, So., Moore, Oklahoma
Max led the Bison offense to a 4-0 week after she went 7-for-11 combined against Southern Nazarene and Ouachita Baptist. Against the Crimson Storm, she extended her streak of games with a home run to three when she hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Against the Tigers, she went 6-for-7 with a home run and five RBI.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Sr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones extended her unbeaten streak to 11 starts as she collected three wins to improve to 26-5. She recorded three double-digit strikeout performances to raise her total to 14 in 26 starts. She surrendered only two earned runs and four walks in her 18.1 innings in the circle. Her 268 strikeouts lead all of college softball.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Regan Dillon, DP; Morgan McAlexander, RHP.