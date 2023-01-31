The Great American Conference has announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the 10th week of the 2022-23 season.
Harding’s Sage Hawley captured the Women’s honor and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Chris Braggs Jr. won the Men’s award.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sage Hawley, Harding, C, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee
Hawley averaged 19.7 points and 10.0 rebounds in three games. Against Arkansas Tech, she scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Against Northwestern Oklahoma State, she posted just the sixth 90-percent shooting performance in school history as she went 9-for-10 in scoring 23 points. Against Southwestern Oklahoma State, she scored 15 points and blocked five shots.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Chris Braggs, Jr., Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Braggs led the Bulldogs in three home victories that pushed them back above .500. He scored 18 points in a three-point win against rival Northwestern Oklahoma State. He followed up with a career-high 30 points in an overtime win against Arkansas Tech. He finished his week with 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting against Harding. He added eight rebounds against the Bisons.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Diamond Morris, G; and LaTreavin Black, F.