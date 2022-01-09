DURANT, OK -- In a game that saw 18 lead changes and eight ties throughout the first three and a half quarters of play, Southern Arkansas women fell to Southeastern Oklahoma State University 85-66 on Saturday afternoon to move to 7-6 (3-5 GAC).
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Despite being tied at halftime at 29-29 and battling back and forth with the Savage Storm the majority of the game, SOSU was able to pull away after SAU held their last lead with 3:26 to go in the third quarter at 46-45. SOSU used a 13-9 run to close out the quarter and then went on to outscore the Muleriders 27-14 in the final quarter of play.
The Muleriders shot 32.8% from the floor (22-67) and were led by Diamond Morris with 13 points, including an 8-8 performance from the free throw line. Morris has now scored in double figures in three straight games. Kenzie Ezekiel, Jessica Jones and Ariana Guinn all finished with nine points apiece, while Mychala Linzy and Lillie Moore posted eight points apiece.
SAU was able to outrebound SOSU 49-34 with 19 of those being offensive rebounds. Lillie Moore collected 10 boards, while Kisi Young and Linzy both pulled down eight apiece. Young led the Muleriders with four assists.
Briley Moon led SOSU with 27 points, and Kamryn Cantwell has 26.
The Muleriders will return home as they will look to get back into the GAC win column as they will host Arkansas-Monticello at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Saturday afternoon matchup with Harding University at 1 p.m.