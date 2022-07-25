The seventh-annual Mulerider Club Kickoff Event will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the Story Barn.
Southern Arkansas University’s Department of Athletics has partnered with Farmers Bank & Trust for the event. It serves as the official start to the 2022-23 athletic year at SAU and will feature a sit-down dinner that will include burgers, chips and dessert, season previews provided by fall coaches, and a meet-and-greet session with various members of the SAU athletic department and Mulerider Club Advisory Board members.
"We are excited to once again have Farmers Bank & Trust as our main sponsor for our annual Mulerider Club Kickoff event," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "After not having this event for the past two years due to the pandemic, we are certainly looking forward to an evening of fellowship with so many of our proud supporters. Our community provides unwavering support for Mulerider Athletics and our department is ready to kickoff this new year with them."
Shortly after the meal, those in attendance will have the chance to hear from the head coaches of the fall sports at SAU with first-year football head coach Brad Smiley, first-year volleyball head coach Alli O'Banion, and cross country head coach Tim Servis, all participating in a Mulerider Athletics-led Q&A panel on behalf of their programs and in advance of their seasons.
Max Dyson will be officially introduced as the new Mulerider Club Advisory Board Chair.
The cost of the event is $15 per person and tickets can only be purchased in advance.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
Tickets may also be purchased in the Athletic Department by contacting Athletic Department Secretary Lynn Disotell at 870-235-4102 or by email at: eldisotell@saumag.edu.
Advanced tickets may also be purchased from the Mulerider Club Advisory Board members listed here:
Max Dyson, Chair
Tera Cranford, Vice-Chair
Jeff Whitener
Gary Don Farrar
Leroy Martin
Steve Goodheart
Olivia Graham
Karlene Hooker
Jeff White
Jeff Venable
CLICK HERE if you are interested in becoming a member of the Mulerider Club.
The Mulerider Club is the fundraising arm of the SAU athletic department, and its members help contribute to the current and future success of Mulerider Athletics through their private investments and participation at athletic events. Through the contributions of its members, the Mulerider Club services the SAU athletic department by helping to provide funding for athletic equipment, apparel, and facility enhancements, and helping SAU athletics achieve its overall mission of assisting student-athletes as they succeed on and off the playing field or court.