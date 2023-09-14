The Great American Conference announced the men’s and women’s golfer of the week for the second week of the fall 2023 season.
Southern Nazarene’s Sam Schmidt captured the Men’s award while Harding’s Pilar Martinez and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Freya Sala shared the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Sam Schmidt, Jr., Southern Nazarene, College Station, Texas
Schmidt won at the GAC Preview as the Crimson Storm placed third. After an opening round of 2-under par 70, he followed up with a second-round 5-under 67 to move to within two shots of the lead. He closed with a 4-under 68 to tie Oklahoma Christian’s Vertti Perala and Harding’s Dennis Staykov. He won following a three-hole playoff.
GAC CO-WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Pilar Martinez, So., Harding, Aguascalientes, Mexico
Martinez earned the individual title at the NSU Women's Classic as she defeated SWOSU’s Sala in a playoff. Her final-round 5-under par 67 broke the school’s single-round record by two strokes. She made seven birdies in the round to overcome a three-stroke deficit. She birdied the first playoff hole to secure the medalist honor.
GAC CO-WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Freya Sala, So., Southwestern Oklahoma State, Mexico City, Mexico
Sala led the Bulldogs to a team title at the NSU Women's Classic as she posted rounds of 1-under par 71 and 2-under 70 to tie atop the individual leaderboard. She birdied her final hole to forge the tie. The Bulldogs registered their first title since they won the 2019 NCAA Central Region Championship.