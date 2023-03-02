The Great American Conference has announced its 2022-23 Women’s Basketball superlative awards, released the All-GAC teams and named its top Scholar Athletes.
Harding’s Sage Hawley earned Player of the Year; Southern Nazarene’s Hannah Giddey claimed Defender of the Year; Oklahoma Baptist’s Jaedyn Getman won Freshman of the Year; Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Faith Simpson captured Newcomer of the Year and the Crimson Storm’s Trent May took home Coach of the Year.
Six standouts -- East Central’s Grace Cummins and Liv Cummins, Henderson State’s Jannae Eddens and Alexandrea McClendon, Arkansas Tech’s Jalei Oglesby and Harding’s Jorey Thorman -- garnered the Elite Scholar Athlete award. Hawley became the third Lady Bison named Player of the Year joining Kristen Celsor, who won in 2013-14, and Arielle Saunders, who won one year later. She averaged a double-double - 19.5 points and 10.8 rebounds. Her 18 double-doubles ranked fifth in the nation and her 2.3 blocks per game ranked third.
Giddey and May helped the Crimson Storm secure their first GAC regular season title. Giddey’s 82 blocks and 2.9 blocks per game lead all of Division II. May collected his first GAC Coach of the Year accolade.
Getman averaged 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds as the Bison had their best season over their Division II era, going 16-12 and securing the No. 5 seed for the upcoming GAC Championships. Simpson ranked in the top seven in the conference in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and field-goal percentage.
Hawley and Simpson added First-Team All-GAC honors to their postseason recognition. Hawley made the team by unanimous consent, as did Arkansas Tech’s Jalei Oglesby. Oglesby led the GAC and ranked 12th in the country in scoring, averaging 21.0 points per game. Her 9.2 rebounds per game ranked second to Hawley. Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt matched Hawley in repeating as a First-Team All-GAC honoree. She placed second in steals per game and third in rebounds per game. She tied for second in the conference with 10 double-doubles.
Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar and Ouachita Baptist’s Makayla Miller rounded out the All-GAC First Team. Farrar’s 19.7 points per game ranked second in the conference while Miller led the league in assists and steals. Giddey earned a spot on the All-GAC Second Team as did her teammate, Georgia Adams. East Central’s Mackenzie Crusoe, Harding’s Jacie Evans and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Caitlin Kobiske filled out the Second Team.
Getman headline the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team. Her teammate, Madison Chambers, made the team as well as Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Morgan Smith and Averi Zinn, Arkansas Tech’s Kaley Shipman, Harding’s Rory Geer, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Carly Craig, Ouachita Baptist’s Laney Mears, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Briley Moon and Southern Arkansas’ Diamond Morris.
A total of 16 student-athletes earned the Distinguished Scholar Athlete award in Arkansas Tech’s Marta Duda and Kaley Shipman, East Central’s Mackenzie Crusoe, Harding’s Jacie Evans, Sage Hawley and Itziar Ugarte, Henderson State’s Bobbi Bazzle, Ashley Farrar, Oklahoma Baptist’s Erika Ankney, Southern Arkansas’ Chloe Wilbanks and Kylie Warren plus Southern Nazarene’s Georgia Adams, Maci Attalla, Cassandra Awatt, Lexie Reihm and Lauryn Reither.