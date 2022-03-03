On the eve of the 2022 Great American Conference Men’s Basketball Championships, the league announced its All-Conference teams, year-end individual award winners and its scholar-athlete recipients.
The coaches voted Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Adam Dworsky as Player of the Year, Ante Brzovic as Freshman of the Year and Kelly Green as Coach of the Year.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Burke Putnam earned Newcomer of the Year and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Bubba Furlong won Defensive Player of the Year. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Taylor Cox received the conference’s Elite Scholar Athlete award.
Led by Dworsky, Brzovic and Green, the Savage Storm won their first GAC regular-season title. Dworsky led the conference in assists, 3-point field goal percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio and free-throw percentage. His 17.6 points per game rank third in the league. He moved up to seventh on the Division II all-time assist list with 869 entering postseason play.
Brzovic ended the regular season as one of 17 players in Division II to average a double-double. Green garnered the first GAC Coach of the Year award of his tenure in Durant. The Savage Storm come into the GAC Championships ranked sixth in the final NCAA Division II Central Region rankings.
In his debut season with the Bison, Putnam led the conference in scoring at 20.5 points per game in helping Oklahoma Baptist conclude the regular season ranked eighth in the Central Region. His 14 20-point games also paced the conference. Furlong led the conference in blocks. He finished with 20 more blocks than his closest competitor. He also ranked fifth in rebounding and 13th in steals.
Dworsky and Putnam, along with Southern Arkansas’ Devante Brooks made the First Team by unanimous consent. During the regular season, Brooks became the first player in league history to tally 1,000 rebounds in a career. His 18 double-doubles this season rank second in Division II while his 11.2 rebounds per game ranks fifth.
Brzovic joined Dworsky on the First Team in addition to Southern Nazarene’s Tyler McGhie and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Damion Thornton. McGhie averaged 17.5 points per game. He led the GAC in 3-point field goals per game and placed fourth in percentage. Thornton led the Bulldogs in scoring in 14 of his 21 games and topped 20 points 10 times.
Furlong headlined the All-GAC Second Team. Oklahoma Baptist’s Harrison Stoddart and Brantly Thompson, Harding’s Taylor Currie, SAU’s Aaron Lucas and Southeastern’s Kellen Manek joined Furlong on the Second Team.
The All-GAC Honorable Mention Team consisted of East Central’s Josh Apple and Shemar Smith, Henderson State’s Malik Riddle and Yuri Swinford, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Malik Parsons and Larry White, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Bobby Johnson and Jett Sternberger, Arkansas Tech’s Tony Hall and Southern Nazarene’s Adokiye Iyaye.
A total of eight student-athletes, led by Dworsky and Manek achieved the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete honor. East Central’s Cole Robertson and Romello Wilbert, SWOSU’s Mason Hart and Ben Smith, Henderson State’s Franck Kamgain and Oklahoma Baptist’s Legend Barrett all received the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award.