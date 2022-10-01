Rob Kraus led Southern Arkansas on Friday at the Chile Pepper Festival Cross Country Meet in Fayetteville.
Four Muleriders finished in the top 100 of the field of 349. Kraus was the 2nd GAC runner to finish behind Oklahoma Baptist's Max Wheeler. Kraus had his best finish of the three Chile Pepper Festivals in which he has competed, trouncing his 199th 2018 finish and 162nd 2019 finish.
A dominant effort by Kraus helped guide his team to a fifth place Mulerider finish in the 38-team field. Another notable personal effort came from junior Hector Hernandez who places within the top fifty. Hernandez's time of 26:40.2 with a 5:21 average mile place landed him a 41st place finish. The last time Hernandez competed at the Chile Pepper Festival was in 2019 where he placed 202nd and finished in 29:26.1.
Four Mulerider freshmen beat their previous record that was set earlier this month on September 17th at the Southern Stampede. Michael Marler placed 46th with a time of 26:46.9 to beat his previous best time of 27:23.3, Joseph Garay finished 152nd with a time of 28:34.9 to overcome his previous time of 29:11.0, Isaac Gass finished 200th in 29:18.0, outrunning his former 30:04.1, and Joaquin Tello beat his previous 8k best time of 32:48.4 by over two minutes, finishing 246th with a time of 30:20.2.
Sophomore Jorge Sanchez also recorded a career best race (26:53.7 | 5:24) by running his first sub-27-minute 8k to outrun his previous 8k record of 27:34.1 and place 52nd. Freshman Pedro Robles finished 189th (29:10.0 | 5.51) and junior Briston Rains placed 259th (30:52.8 | 6.12).
Next on the agenda is the Lois Davis Invitational at home Friday, October 14.