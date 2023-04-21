Following a one-day delay, the 2023 Great American Conference Women’s Tennis Championships opens Friday from Memorial Park in Bentonville.
Arkansas Tech and Southern Arkansas enter as the top two seeds.
In Friday first-round games, both set for 2 p.m. starts, Harding faces Henderson State and Southeastern Oklahoma State takes on Ouachita Baptist. The Lady Bisons earned a narrow 4-3 win against the Reddies on April 4. Harding owns a 4-0 record against Henderson State in GAC Championship play.
The Savage Storm-Tiger matchup represents a rematch from last year’s first round. The Savage Storm have won 15 straight against the Tigers.
The winners advance to Friday’s semifinals to take on top-seeded Arkansas Tech and second-seeded Southern Arkansas. The Golden Suns play the Harding-Henderson State winner. Tech defeated Henderson State twice during the regular season and added a 5-2 road win against the Lady Bisons.
The Muleriders defeated the Savage Storm, 4-3, and the Tigers, 7-0, during the regular season.
The two semifinal victors will face off at 1 p.m. on Sunday with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships on the line.
CLICK HERE for complete online coverage.
https://greatamericanconference.com/sports/2023/3/23/2023-GAC-TEN-CHAMPIONSHIPS.aspx
Friday, April 21 - First Round
Match 1: 2:00 PM: #4 Harding vs #5 Henderson State
Match 2: 2:00 PM: #3 Southeastern Oklahoma State vs #6 Ouachita Baptist
Saturday, April 22 - Semifinals
Match 3: 1:00 PM: #1 Arkansas Tech vs Winner Match #1
Match 4: 1:00 PM: #2 Southern Arkansas vs Winner Match #2
Sunday, April 23 - Final
Match 5: 1:00 PM: Winner Match #3 vs Winner Match #4