NOBLESVILLE, IN -- The Southern Arkansas men's golf team wrapped up its 2022 spring season on the final day of the Central/Midwest NCAA Division II Men's Championship.
The Muleriders shot a 309 in the third round for a total score of 922 for the tournament overall to finish tied for 18th place.
Sophomore Caleb Miller led the team after firing a 74 in the third and final round, giving him a total score for the tournament of 224. Miller finished the tournament tied for 28th place. The sophomore was able to shave one stroke off his round two score by improving holes two and nine. In round two he bogeyed hole two and hole nine, then in round three he pared hole two and birdied hole nine.
Senior Roman Timmerman shot a 76 in the third and final round giving him a total score for the tournament of 225. Timmerman finished the tournament tied 36th place.
Freshmen Tyler Garrett shot a 77 in the final round giving him a total score for the tournament of 237. Garrett was able to shave eight strokes off his round two score by improving his performance on holes two, three and 10. In round two he quintuple bogeyed hole two, double bogeyed hole three, and then bogeyed hole 10. In round three he pared holes two, three and birdied hole 10.
Freshmen Logan McDonald fired an 82 in the final round giving him a total score for the tournament of 239. Sophomore Connor Harrington shot 84 in the final round giving him a total score for the tournament of 243.
Some highlights from the tournament include McDonald firing even on all par 3 scoring opportunities, Timmerman shooting a +7 in all par-4 scoring opportunities, and Miller firing a -1 in all par-5 scoring opportunities all of these stats are in the top half of the leaderboard.
Timmerman also led the team in pars with a total of 40, while McDonald finished with the team in total eagles with a total of one.