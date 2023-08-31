Southern Arkansas quarterback O.B. Jones ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Muleriders opened their football season on Thursday night with a 34-19 win against Southeastern Oklahoma.
Southeastern Oklahoma received the opening kickoff and got as far as midfield before a fumbled pass reception was recovered by Southern Arkansas’ Dawson Scott at the Muleriders 46.
SAU drove to the SEO 1 but couldn’t capitalize. Hayden Nitz’ 27-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
The Muleriders took over following a Savage Storm punt and mounted a 10-play, 41-yard drive. On fourth and goal at the SEO 1, Jones valued over the center of the line for a touchdown with 4:01 left in the quarter. Nitz kicked the extra point.
SEO countered with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Fields to a wide-open Marquis Gray with 2:32 to play in the first. Dylan Cox kicked the PAT.
SAU came up with another break on defense when Steven Adair intercepted a pass that Fields tried to pass just off the turf. A good return put SAU at the SEO 30. The drive appeared to stall and Nitz kicked a field goal, but a penalty on the play gave the Muleriders another shot from the goal line. Jones ran the ball in for his second touchdown with 11:52 left in the quarter. Nitz’ PAT was good for a 14-7 lead.
The Muleriders Zay Woods intercepted another pass.
Nitz kicked a 49-yard field goal from Judd Barton’s hold. The kick at 6:15 left in the half could have made it from a longer distance and gave SAU a 17-7 lead. It was the longest SAU field goal since the team joined the Great American Conference.
SEO responded with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Gyasi Smith with 5:28 left in the half, capping an 8-play, 80-yard drive. The PAT try by Cox was wide right.
After an SAU punt, SEO put together another scoring drive that included a first for Watkins Stadium – a video review of a penalty.
With 1:06 left in the half, SEO took over at its own 36. Fields ran to the SAU 49 and was tackled by the Muleriders Damon LeGrande. Officials used a video replay to decide if LeGrande was guilty of intentionally targeting Fields on the tackle. After the review, targeting was confirmed and LeGrande was ejected. The result of the play was a Savage Storm first down at the Muleriders 36.
Still, SEO had trouble moving the ball and brought on Cox, who kicked a 41-yard field goal with 18 seconds left in the half.
SAU received the second-half kickoff and immediately benefitted from a 60-yard run by Jones. Jones threw a 10-yard scoring pass to D.J. Wagoner who evaded a defender in the left front of the end zone. Nitz’ PAT was good with 11:51 left in the third.
SEO’s first drive of the second half resulted in a 37-yard Cox field goal with 6:41 left in the third. SAU led 24-19.
The Muleriders were able to eat up a few minutes of clock before Nitz kicked a 41-yard field goal through the middle with 11:18 to play.
The SAU defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that was reviewed and upheld, giving Jones and his teammates possession at the SEO 39. Jones threw 30 yards to D’evin McDonald to the SEO 9. Jones scored on a 2-yard run with 6:58 to play. Nitz kicked the PAT for a 34-19 SAU lead.
SAU took over on downs late in the fourth quarter and ran out the clock.
See more details later at magnoliareporter.com.
SAU has road games at East Central and Ouachita Baptist before returning home Saturday, September 23 to host Arkansas Tech for Family Day.