The Great American Conference has released its 2022 volleyball superlative awards, including the All-GAC teams, and named its Scholar Athlete recipients.
Harding’s Kelli McKinnon and Sarah Morehead captured Offensive Player and Setter of the Year, respectively. The Lady Bisons’ Meredith Fear won Coach of the Year. Oklahoma Baptist’s Maci Langford claimed Defensive Player of the Year; Northwestern Oklahoma
State’s Cameron Lobb earned Newcomer of the Year and Ouachita Baptist’s Riley Braziel garnered Freshman of the Year. McKinnon also received the Elite Scholar Athlete Award.
McKinnon became the first GAC volleyball player and the fourth student-athlete in conference history tabbed a Player of the Year and recognized as an Elite Scholar Athlete. She became the fourth Lady Bison voted Player of the Year. She led the league with a .346 attack percentage.
She ranked in the top five in kills, blocks and points per set. Morehead led the league in assists per set and tallied 13 double-doubles as she became Harding’s first GAC Setter of the Year. Fear picked up the Third Coach of the Year award of her career.
Langford, the Bison’s first Defensive Player of the Year, led the conference and ranked sixth in the country in digs per set. Lobb, the Rangers’ second Newcomer of the Year, ranked in the top five in assists and aces per set. Braziel ranked in the top 10 in kills and points per set as she became the Tigers’ second Freshman of the Year.
Langford, McKinnon and Morehead all made the All-GAC First Team. D’Erricka Frierson gave the Bison two First-Team honorees. She averaged 3.99 kills per set in GAC play, the fourth-best average in the league. Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Addison Wimmer and East Central’s Emma Strickland, the GAC’s top two leaders in kills and points per set made the First Team, as did Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Lacy Mott, who ranked fourth. Southern Nazarene’s Sunny Batschelett, sixth in kills and points per set, claimed a First Team spot.
Braziel led three Tigers selected to the All-GAC Second Team. Lexie Castillow and fellow freshman Courtney Hanson joined Braziel. Oklahoma Baptist -- Avery Hellmuth and Jill Leslie -- and Southern Nazarene – Whitney Bowie and Kaley Brubaker -- placed two on the Second Team. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Zoey Sparks completed the team.
Lobb headlined the All-GAC Honorable Mention Team. The Honorable Mention All-GAC team consisted of Harding’s Logan Smith, Ally Stoner and Emma Winiger, East Central’s Alejandra Delgado and Leah Lawson, Southern Arkansas’ Landry Rogers and Morgan Schuster, SWOSU’s Carmen Kinsey and Samantha Kuzma, Oklahoma Baptist’s Taneyah Brown, Ouachita’s Emily Adams and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s D’Nari Mills.
A total of 21 student-athletes earned the Distinguished Scholar Athlete award in Ouachita’s Castillow, Kellen Church, Bethany LaTurno, Abigail Roberts, Joni Schneider and Kayla Steinmeyer; Harding’s Morehead, Stoner, Winiger and Kinley Schell; Southern Nazarene’s Batschelett, Bailey Grimes, Madeline Lynch and Peyton Parsons; Arkansas Tech’s Emma Crenshaw, Gracie Palmer and Heather Thomas, Oklahoma Baptist’s Rylen Moore and Audrey Poupard, East Central’s Delgado, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Courtney Russell and SWOSU’s Kinsey.