ADA, OK – It was a tough afternoon offensively for Southern Arkansas in Friday's Great American Conference matchup with East Central. The Tigers topped the Muleriders in straight sets (20-25, 17-25, 20-25).
ECU improves to 10-14 overall with a 6-5 mark in league play. SAU drops to 4-17 overall and 3-8 in conference action. Southern Arkansas is just one game back of the eighth and final postseason berth with five league games remaining in the regular season.
Southern Arkansas recorded just four fewer total attacks than its opposition, but committed four more errors and produced 18 less kills as the Tigers overcame 13 service errors, while attacking .257 for the match.
SAU led early in set one with a three-point advantage through the Muleriders' eighth point. ECU closed out the match scoring six of the final eight points to grab an early match lead. The Tigers jumped out to a 9-4 lead in set two, but kills from four different SAU players highlighted a 5-1 run that brought the Muleriders to within a point of the deficit at 10-9. ECU responded with a 6-1 run that distanced the host and led to a set two win.
Southern Arkansas trailed 7-2 early in set three, but fought back to tie the frame at 14. A 4-0 Tiger run was just enough to keep the Muleriders at bay down the stretch, while another 4-0 effort from ECU ended the match after SAU pulled to within one at 21-20.
Five players recorded four kills. Sophomore Isla Olivas' four came at a .214 attack effort. Junior Morgan Schuster assisted on 18 of the team's 24 kills. Junior Mackensie Williams and sophomore Samantha Still each recorded seven digs. Still added two service aces. The Muleriders matched the Tigers in blocks as both teams produced 11.0. Sophomores Lauryn Moultrie and Anna Crittenden each recorded a pair of block solos.
The Muleriders dip out of conference on Tuesday as a trip to Shreveport awaits. Southern Arkansas meets Centenary at 6 p.m. on October 18.