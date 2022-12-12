ARKADELPHIA – Southern Arkansas got a season-high performance from junior Jerry Carraway Jr. Saturday to beat Ouachita Baptist, 89-67.
Carraway’s 15 points included a 6-9 shooting clip (2-5 from three) while five fellow Muleriders recorded double digit points. Senior LaTreavin Black recorded his second season double-double, scoring 12 points and recording 11 rebounds.
Southern Arkansas was outscored 11-4 in the first few minutes of play. Carraway landed back-to-back threes to help SAU inch closer to the leading Tigers. Ouachita continued to hold the lead throughout the first half before senior Brock Schreiner put the Muleriders just two points back of the rival team with a made three and Carraway followed with a driving layup to even play with the Tigers for the first time in 14 minutes of play.
Ouachita regained the lead one final time with a layup by Ma'Darius Hobson before senior Blake Rogers was fouled on a made layup that allowed the Riders to gain a lead they would hold for the next 25 minutes. Southern Arkansas delivered their final eight points with style- junior Jessie Davis Jr. notched a dunk and Carraway and sophomore Carel Ray Jr. sank threes. SAU outscored Ouachita 12-5 in the final four minutes of play to enter halftime with an eight-point lead.
Black and Rogers delivered back-to-back layups to secure a 12-point lead off the bat in the second half. Ouachita recorded a single layup before the Muleriders went off on a massive 15-0 run that included three layups from Black, two threes from Wyche and a three from Gregory Hammond Jr. before the streak was interrupted by a three from Ouachita's Marvin Williams-Dunn.
Southern Arkansas continued to extend their lead and held an impressive 34-point lead (83-49) at 6:16 in the second half. SAU started off the second half heavy on the three-point shooting but switched their attach plan to shoot in the paint and capitalize on both ends of offensive shooting. The Muleriders finished off the Tigers with a dunk by sophomore Logan Phillips to solidify their 22-point victory over Ouachita.
The Muleriders made 42 points in the paint while making 36 from three. SAU started the game 1-7 from three but came back to find solid footing to land nine consecutive threes to finish at a 3-point field goal percentage of 54.5%, their best of the season. The Muleriders also recorded a season-best 58.6% field goal percentage.
The Muleriders are 5-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. SAU is back in action at home at 3 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas Tech.
