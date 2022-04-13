The Southern Arkansas women's tennis team dropped its final home match of the season on Monday afternoon as Harding beat the Muleriders 5-1 at the Live Oak Tennis Courts. SAU drops to 3-15 overall and 1-2 in Great American Conference play.
In doubles play, Kalley Smith and Simone Simas topped Romane Britt and Lindy Carpenter 7-6, but victories by the Lady Bisons at No. 1 and No. 3 sent Harding up 1-0 early. SAU's lone point came at singles line one as Lena Milosevic defeated HU's Grace Dodd, the No. 12 ranked player in the Central Region, 6-2, 6-4.
It was not easy for the Lady Bisons at singles lines three and four as Sarah Roy and Simone Simas each played into the third set.
Four seniors, Finley Blair, Serena Gill, Simone Simas and Brenda Teixeira, played their final match in Magnolia as the program publicly honored the four prior to the match beginning.
The Muleriders prepare for their final two matches of the regular season. SAU travels to Henderson State on Wednesday, April 13 for a 2 p.m. match with the Reddies and close out the regular season schedule on Friday, April 22 at Southeastern Oklahoma State.