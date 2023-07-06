The Great American Conference announced Oklahoma Baptist ace Kayleigh Jones as its Female Athlete of the Year.
Jones became the seventh softball player lauded as GAC Female Athlete of the Year. She matched the feat of former tennis All-American Kim Moosbacher as the second Bison named Female Athlete of the Year.
She led the Bison to their first GAC regular season title and their first appearance in the NCAA Central Region Championships. The consensus First-Team All-American became the first pitcher in league history to tally at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a single season. She ranked in the top 10 nationally in wins, strikeouts, ERA, WHIP, complete games and shutouts.
She threw a pair of no-hitters as part of 13 shutouts. She struck out at least 10 batters 16 times. She set school records for career strikeouts, 766, and wins, 65, as well as single-season wins, 31.
Other nominees for the 2022-23 GAC Female Athlete of the Year award included Arkansas Tech’s Jalei Oglesby (Basketball), Arkansas-Monticello’s Kennedy Cox (Softball), East Central’s Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field), Harding’s Sage Hawley (Basketball), Henderson State’s Gracen Blount (Golf), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field), Ouachita Baptist’s Makayla Miller (Basketball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cheyenne Mahy (Softball), Southern Arkansas’ Lena Milosevic (Tennis) Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt (Basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Gregor Weck (Alimata Rabo (Soccer).