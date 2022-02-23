Magnolia High School’s two head basketball coaches have been named as boys’ and girls’ “Coach of the Year” in the Class 4A-8 Conference.
Shanae Williams is in her first year as the head coach of the Lady Panthers after serving in the same position at Crossett.
Williams has continued to build and improve the program and this year the Lady Panthers were 4A-8 Conference champions. They will begin regional tournament action with a 14-0 conference record and an overall record or 20-4.
The Lady Panthers will first play De Queen in the Nashville regional at 4 p.m. today. CLICK HERE for a livestream broadcast.
Ben Lindsey, Panthers boys’ head coach for three years, was chosen boys’ 4A-8 Conference Coach of the Year for the third consecutive year. His three-year record is 73-1.
The 2022 Panthers are currently undefeated with a conference record of 14-0 and an overall record of 23-0. Magnolia begins regional tournament action at Nashville vs. De Queen at 5:30 p.m. today. CLICK HERE for the livestream of the game from Nashville.