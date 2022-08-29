The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022-23 men’s golf preseason coaches’ poll.
Henderson State received five of the eight available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the fall as the favorite.
In April, the Reddies claimed the program’s sixth GAC Championship title.
They defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State in a team playoff. The Reddies return a pair of All-GAC selections in Miller Harris and Alex Hadden as well as Josh McNulty who placed second at the GAC Championships and paced the Reddies with a 21st-place finish at the NCAA Regionals.
The Bulldogs collected three first-place votes to claim second place. They earned their ninth-straight trip to the NCAA Regionals. Anders Strand, Conner Boydston and Lukas Hendricks all finished inside the top 20 at the GAC Championships as part of their team runner-up showing.
Harding took third in the voting. The Bisons qualified for the NCAA Regionals for the third time in the last four completed seasons. Sam Tandy represents the lone 2022 All-GAC First-Team selection returning this season. He won a pair of tournaments during the 2021-22 season. Wilmer Haakansson garnered the league’s Freshman of the Year accolade and Caleb Nichols landed on the All-GAC Second Team.
Arkansas Tech finished fourth. In May, the Wonder Boys extended their streak of reaching the match play portion of the NCAA Championships to five. Joey Baldwin takes over for Luke Calcaterra as head coach. Tech must replace five All-GAC selections including unanimous selections Francois Jacobs and Santiago De La Fuente.
Southern Arkansas edged out Southeastern Oklahoma State by one point for fifth place. Caleb Miller led the Mulerider at the NCAA Regionals with a 28th-place finish.
Arkansas-Monticello, Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the poll.
The fall season opens with Southern Nazarene hosting the GAC Preview on September 12 and 13. Harding, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Arkansas-Monticello and Northwestern Oklahoma State will all compete at that event. The favored Reddies, as well as the Bulldogs, Wonder Boys and Muleriders will hit the course for the first time one week later at the Northeastern State Classic. The 2023 GAC Championships take place from Sunday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 25.