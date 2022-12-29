Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.