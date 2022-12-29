Southern Arkansas University Athletics has announced that "Night of Champions" which will honor the department's three championship teams from Spring 2022.
Each of the teams will receive championship rings at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 21 inside Grand Hall of the Donald W. Reynolds Campus and Community Center.
Family, friends and supporters of Mulerider Athletics are invited to attend and will be treated to remarks from department administrators and the three head coaches of the championship-winning teams.
The 2022 Muleriders baseball accomplished what no team before them had been able to. A dominant regular season, which saw SAU win its sixth GAC regular season title, preceded an exciting postseason journey.
The Muleriders went 4-0 in the league tournament in Hot Springs to earn the program's sixth GAC tournament title and the GAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Central Region Tournament -- the program's 14th NCAA regional berth.
The Muleriders hosted the Central Region for just the third time in program history and the SAU faithful were treated to a plethora of memorable moments as Southern Arkansas engineered late-inning rally after late-inning rally, which led to the program's first NCAA regional title in program history and its maiden trip to the DII Baseball Championship in Cary, NC.
Sixth-year head coach Justin Pettigrew was named GAC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, nine players earned All-GAC honors, five were named to all-region teams and two received All-America acclaim.
Mulerider Softball, led by eighth-year head coach Jason Anderson, laid claim to the program's fourth-consecutive regular season Great American Conference title behind an overall record of 35-15 with a 26-7 mark against league competition. SAU finished as the GAC Tournament runner-up and punched its ticket to the NCAA Central Region Tournament for the sixth-consecutive year and for the seventh time overall. Four players earned GAC Player/Pitcher of the Week honors last spring. Seven players were honored on All-GAC teams with one earning a superlative honor, one player was named an all-region performer and one was tabbed as an All-American.
Mulerider Men's Tennis, under the leadership of fourth-year head coach Greg Owen, earned its second NCAA DII National Tournament berth of the past four seasons. SAU competed in the national Round of 16 against Embry-Riddle in Altamonte Springs, FL. The Muleriders posted a 20-6 overall record, were unbeaten at home with a 7-0 mark, defeated ten nationally-ranked opponents and finished as runner-up in both the MIAA-GAC South Division regular season and at the MIAA-GAC Tournament Championship.
All six singles players and all three doubles teams received All-MIAA/GAC recognition, while Owen's players combined for five MIAA-GAC South Division Player of the Week honors this season. Southern Arkansas held an ITA Top 25 team ranking throughout the spring reaching as high as a program-best No. 8 nationally. Four players spent time ranked nationally in singles play, while two doubles pairs were also nationally ranked.