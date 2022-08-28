The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2022-23 women’s golf preseason coaches’ poll. Henderson received all eight available first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.
During the 2021-22 season, The Reddies successfully defended their title at the GAC Championships, won their first NCAA Central Regional and finished ninth at the NCAA National Championships. Gracen Blount returns after she won GAC Player of the Year as well the medalist honors at both the GAC
Championships and the Central Regional. She earned a place on the WGCA First-Team All-America Team. Henderson State returns a second First-Team All-GAC selection in Allie Bianchi as well as Second-Team honoree Daphney Tilton. In his first season at the helm, head coach Colton Cowan claimed the WGCA Central Region Coach of the Year distinction.
Southwestern Oklahoma State edged out Harding and Arkansas Tech for second place in the poll. In the spring, the Bulldogs extended their streak of NCAA selections to nine. SWOSU brings back all five golfers that competed at the Regionals - Megan Brown, Drew Dodgion, Rebecca Lau, Anna Marksa and
Mikaela Rindermann. Brown became a two-time, First-Team All-GAC and All-Central Region selection. Rindermann placed on the All-GAC Second Team.
The Lady Bisons took third, to match their team finish at the GAC Championships. Brenda Sanchez earned Second-Team All-GAC honors, a spot on the GAC Championships All-Tournament Team and qualified for the NCAA Regionals. She took 10th at the NCAA Regionals. Her teammate, Alicia Martinez, also received an invitation to the NCAA Regionals.
The Golden Suns finished in fourth. Joey Baldwin takes over as head coach. Like the Bulldogs, Tech has advanced to NCAA Regional play in each of the last nine seasons. He inherits a squad that features a pair of All-GAC performers in Katie Whitfield and May Buranasiri.
Oklahoma Baptist claimed fifth followed by Arkansas-Monticello. The Bison’s Valentina Nunez-Butzonitch placed on the Honorable Mention All-GAC team. The Blossoms’ Chiara Sturaro qualified for NCAA Regional play after earning Second-Team All-GAC accolades.
Southern Arkansas, Southern Nazarene and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the voting.
The fall season opens with eight schools competing at Central Region Fall Preview, an event hosted by SWOSU on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7. The 2023 GAC Championships take place from Sunday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 25.