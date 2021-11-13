JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – Leading by as many as 49 points in the third quarter, the Southern Arkansas women's basketball team picked up their first win as they took down Lincoln University of Missouri 96-63 in their season opener.
This marks the second time one of head coach Adam Collins's team has taken down LU in a season opener, and the Muleriders are now 2-1 against the Blue Tigers in the last four years.
CLICK HERE to read the box score.
Scoring their first points before the clock even started due to a technical foul by Lincoln, SAU would hold an early 1-0 advantage, but it would not be needed as they used a 15-3 run to start the scoring onslaught. Following the first made free throw of the game, junior transfer Mychala Linzy would score her first five points of her Mulerider career with a made three pointer (9:30) followed by a layup (8:43) to give the Muleriders a 6-1 lead. SAU would go on to hold a 23-15 lead after the first quarter.
With a slow second quarter start by both teams, SAU would allow LU to cut the lead to three at 23-20, but this would be the last time the Blue Tigers would be in the contest as SAU used a 24-3 run to take a 47-23 lead into the break.
The Muleriders would come out on fire in the second half as Lillie Moore started thing off with a layup (9:19) followed by a fast break three pointer (8:58) from Diamond Morris to give the SAU a 52-25 lead. SAU would put together many large runs to take a 40-point lead at 78-38 into the final quarter. The Muleriders would post 18 more points in the fourth quarter, while Lincoln had their best quarter with 25 points as they still fell short 96-63.
SAU had five players score in double figures as Linzy and Kylie Warren both recorded a game high 15 points apiece. Morris would finish with 13 points while Moore and Jerrica Bell both notched 10 points. Kinzie Ezekiel chipped in nine points. The Mulerider bench finished with 49 of the 96 points. The Muleriders shot 42.0% from the field and 42.9% (12-of-28) from three.
Kassi Young pulled down a team high seven boards, while Doriana Brown collected five. SAU pulled down 47 rebounds as a team as did Lincoln.
The Muleriders forced 44 turnovers and finished the game with 45 points off of turnovers. SAU collected 25 steals in contest with Ezekiel, Linzy and Bell all finishing with four.
SAU will return the court Saturday afternoon for its second game of the GAC/MIAA Conference Challenge as they are set to take on Upper Iowa University. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m.