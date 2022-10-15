To no one's surprise, Rob Kraus paced the Muleriders once again, notching a 1st place win over 60 other runners Friday at the 12th Lois Davis Invitational while the Southern Arkansas Men's Cross Country team emerged victorious to defend their home course in back-to-back years.
The Muleriders finished 1st of 8 teams, 21 points ahead of second place, with 6 Muleriders finishing in the top 10 and nine in the top-25 in the 60-runner field.
The graduate student from the Woodlands, Texas finished with a time of 25:32.8, just 3 seconds off his PR, to average 5:08 a mile and record his 2nd best career 8k time.
Senior Hector Hernandez's 2nd place finish at 25:49.5 resulted in a PR of almost 30, overturning his previous 8k record of 26:25.6. Hernandez's top-10 finish represents his second of the season and third of his career (2022 Bob Gravett Invitational 3rd, 2021 Lois Davis 6th).
Freshman Michael Marlar placed 4th (26:17.6 |5:17), sophomore Jorge Sanchez placed 5th (26:30.2 | 5:20), freshman Wesley Maxwell placed 6th (26:49.6 | 5:23) and freshman Isaac Gass placed 10th (27:49.8 | 5:36) to wrap up the top-10 showing for Southern Arkansas at their home meet. Marlar improved to finish with a new PR 8k along with Sanchez, Maxwell and Gass. Maxwell finished with a sub 27-minute time for the first time in his career and Gass beat his previous record by almost a minute and a half.
Freshman Pedro robles ran an impressive 27:51.5 to blow his previous PR of 29:10.0 out of the water and finish in 11th place. Teammate Pedro Cervantes finished close behind in 12th place with his time of 27:54.6. Freshman Joseph Garay didn't want to miss out on all of the PR fun, and recorded his own at 28:10.2 to beat his previous time of 28:34.9 and finish in 13th place. Freshman Rory Brown made his collegiate debut and placed 33rd with a time of 30:51.0 at an average 6:12 mile.
The Muleriders will return to the course on November 5 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, as they will be competing in the Great American Conference Championships for their final regular season meet of the year.