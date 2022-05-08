BENTONVILLE – Southern Arkansas got a great relief outing Saturday from Kiana Pogroszewski, taking down Ouachita Baptist 5-1 to advance to the Great American Conference Softball Tournament semifinals.
SAU will play winner of Harding and Southeastern Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
CLICK HERE to see the Saturday box score.
SAU drew first blood as it jumped to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Tiare Lee reached on a fielding error by the pitcher and advanced to second on a groundout. Jaxynn Dyson picked up her first of two hits on the afternoon as she singled into left center to score Lee and put SAU on top early.
After a quiet second inning from both teams, OBU pushed a run across in the top of the third on a sac fly to tie the game at 1-1, which would be the only Tigers run of the game.
The Muleriders responded with two runs in the bottom half to take a 3-1 lead. Jade Miller reached on a fielding error by the second basemen, followed by Dyson's second single of the afternoon to put two runners on. Madison Miller followed Dyson up with a single of her own up the middle, scoring J. Miller and putting Dyson on third. Dyson came around to score on a Casper groundout to make it 3-1 SAU.
SAU responded with two more runs in the fourth inning. Taylor Murphy led the inning with a walk and was substituted for pinch runner Viviana Zarzoza. Mariah Hamilton reached on a fielding error to put two on, followed by an Alyssa Miller bunt single to load the bases. Zarzoza scored on a wild pitch, followed by a Lee sac fly to score Hamilton, bringing the game to its final 5-1 score.
SAU finished with six hits, as Dyson and A. Miller both collected two base knocks. M. Miller and Hamilton were the two other Muleriders who collected hits. Lee, J. Miller, Dyson, Zarzoza, and Hamilton all scored for SAU.
Sydney Ward got the start in the circle and went 2.0 innings, as she allowed three hits on one run to go along with three strikeouts. Pogroszewski entered in the third inning and dominated from the start, as she retired the next 11 Ouachita batters through the sixth inning. Pogroszewski held the Tigers to just two hits over five innings, while walking none and striking out five batters to pick up her 14th win of the year and send SAU to the semifinals.