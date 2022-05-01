ALVA, OK -- Despite dropping the final game of the regular season on Saturday, Southern Arkansas finished with Arkansas Tech as co-champion of the Great American Conference.
The Muleriders finished the regular season with a 35-15 (26-7 GAC) record after falling 8-7 to Northwestern Oklahoma State.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Rangers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning as they plated a run on a single. SAU responded with four runs in the top of the second inning as Tiare Lee doubled through the right side to score Alyssa Miller who reached on a fielder's choice and Mariah Hamilton who scored after reaching on a walk. Jaxynn Dyson answered with a double of her own that scored Lee and Jade Miller who reached on an error by the SS to lead 4-1.
NWOSU responded with three runs on three hits to tie the game at four apiece.
After two scoreless innings, SAU posted two runs in top of the fifth inning. Gracie King and Taylor Murphy both singled to start the inning, followed by a third single in a row from Hamilton that scored King to put SAU up by one. The Muleriders took a 6-4 lead on a Lee groundout that scored Viviana Zarzoza.
The lead did not last long as NWOSU put up three runs in the bottom of the inning on three hits to lead 7-6. SAU scored one run in the sixth inning on a Madison Miller double that scored Dyson, but the Rangers scored a run of their own to keep the one run lead at 8-7, followed by a scoreless top of the seventh from SAU.
Lee led the Muleriders with three RBI on two hits. Murphy finished with three hits, while M. Miller and Hamilton both finished with two hits and one RBI apiece. Dyson finished with two RBI. The Muleriders used three different pitchers in the contest as they all went 2.0 innings. Sydney Ward got the start and allowed four hits and four runs. Baylie Thornhill relieved Ward and allowed two runs on three hits. Kiana Pogroszewski took the loss as she allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four.
SAU will now turn their attention to the GAC tournament which is set to be played next Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Bentonville. Arkansas Tech will be the No. 1 seed and SAU will be No. 2