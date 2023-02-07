The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the 11th week of the 2022-23 season. Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kyle Leslie captured the Men’s award and Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt won the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kyle Leslie, Southeastern Oklahoma State, F, Jr., Nowra, Australia
Leslie averaged 21.0 points and 9.0 rebounds as the Savage Storm scored road wins against Harding and Arkansas Tech. He went 8-for-11 from the 3-point arc in an 11-point win against the Bisons. He followed up with 14 points and nine rebounds against the Wonder Boys. In his last three games, he has averaged 25.7 points on 55.6 percent shooting.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cassandra Awatt, Southern Nazarene, G, Sr., Lubbock, Texas
Awatt shot better than 60.0 percent in two Crimson Storm road wins. She went 7-for-11 in netting 15 points as they rallied in the fourth quarter against Henderson State. She added eight rebounds against the Reddies. She made 10-of-16 in scoring 26 points against Ouachita Baptist. She grabbed nine rebounds and collected three steals.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Carel Ray Jr., G/F; Diamond Morris, G.