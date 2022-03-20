The Southern Arkansas softball team pushed their home record to 9-1 on Saturday afternoon after they took two games Great American Conference games from East Central University.
SAU moved to 17-11 (10-3 GAC). The Muleriders took game one 4-3 and shutout the Tigers in game two to win 5-0.
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 4, East Central 3
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
East Central got the scoring started in the top of the second as it took a 2-0 lead over SAU with a single from Quintanilla that scored Kimberlin, followed by a Jayna Reid score which occurred on a fielding error. The Tigers would score run more run in the top of the fourth inning as Lesko knocked in Quintanilla to hold a 3-0 advantage.
SAU scored in the bottom of the fourth as Tiare Lee hit a double down the left field line to score Madison Miller who reached on a single up the middle. Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Muleriders were able to plate three runs in the inning on two hits. With two outs on the board, Jade Miller was able to draw her second walk of the season, and would advance to second base on an Alese Casper single to get into scoring position.
Jaxynn Dyson cleared the bases with a three-run shot over the fence into left center to put SAU on top 4-3. Macie Welch pitched the final two frames to pick up the save while not allowing any hits and striking out two.
Sydney Ward got the start in the circle and went 5.0 innings and struck out six batters while allowing seven hits and three runs to pick up her ninth win of the campaign.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 5, East Central 0
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders relied on a great pitching performance from starter Kiana Pogroszewsk, as the junior college transfer shutout the Tigers in the complete game effort. Pogroszewski struck out nine batters and only allowed five hits and one walk, while her offense went out and put up seven hits.
SAU wasted no time putting runs on the board in game two as Jade Miller sent a ball over the wall to leadoff the game to give the Muleriders a 1-0 advantage. The Muleriders would use another solo shot in the bottom of the third inning, this time from the bat of Makana Morton to lead 2-0. Lee was able to push the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth as she singled into centerfield to score M. Miller. SAU was able to get two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as M. Miller was able to plate Dyson on a sac fly, followed by a Lee double to score Gracie King who reached on a single earlier to make the score 5-0.
The Muleriders will go for the sweep of the Tigers at 1 p.m. Sunday.