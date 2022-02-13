ENNIS, TX – The Southern Arkansas men's tennis team picked up its third straight win on Saturday as the Muleriders cruised to a 4-0 win over Cameron of the Lone Star Conference.
Due to cold, windy weather conditions, the contest was moved from its originally-scheduled venue in Midlothian to Ennis High School's indoor courts.
All three SAU wins this season have come against a Division II opponent ranked or receiving votes in the ITA DII national poll.
The Muleriders claimed the doubles point as Yuri Gondouin and Ole Valkyser topped CU's Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona 6-4 at No. 3. Sander Jans and Marko Nikoliuk made quick work of the Aggies' Baptiste Mercier and Carlos Vidal winning 6-0 at No. 1.
In singles action, Stuart Rehfuss put away Vidal at No. 2 by a score of 6-0, 6-4. Nikoliuk handled Almeida 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 and Valkyser claimed a three-set match over Cardona at No. 4 by a final decision of 1-6, 6-1, 3-2. Gondouin was leading Joao Duleba 6-2, 3-0 at No. 5 prior to the Muleriders claiming its fourth and final point.
SAU returns to action at 10 a.m. Sunday against Division I Texas-Arlington.