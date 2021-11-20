The Southern Arkansas University Athletic Department has announced that Lindsey Parks has resigned from her position as head volleyball coach at SAU.
"We would like to thank Coach Parks for her commitment to our volleyball program for the past 3 years," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "I wish her, and her family, nothing but the best in their future endeavors."
Southern Arkansas finished the 2021 season with a 5-21 overall record, and 1-15 (last) in the Great American Conference.
A national search will now begin for the next head coach of the Mulerider Volleyball program. Information pertaining to the search in addition to the official job posting is forthcoming. Questions regarding the position should be directed to Director of Athletics Steve Browning at (870) 235-4132.