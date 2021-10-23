ARKADELPHIA -- It was a tough afternoon for Southern Arkansas on Saturday as the Muleriders were held under 200 yards of total offense, while No. 7 Ouachita churned out 408 yards to claim a 42-7 Great American Conference win.
The Muleriders (3-5, 3-5 GAC) lone score of the game came with 10 seconds remaining in the first half as senior quarterback Hayden Mallory found freshman wide receiver Matthew Whitten from six yards out to cap a 13-play, 82-yard drive that took only 2:48. It marked the second-straight week that the pair hooked up through the air as Whitten hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass in the win over Arkansas Tech.
SAU managed just 62 yards rushing at 1.7 yards per carry, while redshirt freshman Jariq Scales inched closer to the century mark in rushing this season as his personal output of 66 yards gives him 974 for the season.
Seven players caught a pass from Mallory as freshman Cole Williams led the unit with six grabs for 61 yards. Redshirt junior Micah Small caught four passes for 39 yards.
Redshirt freshman Gavin Roe led the defense with 10 total stops. It marked the third time this season and second-straight game that Roe reached double digits in tackles. Freshman Melvin Smith Jr. followed with seven tackles.
Freshman Rayvon Ingram picked off his second pass of the season and returned it 29 yards to Ouachita 26 early in the second quarter with Ouachita leading 14-0. The Muleriders came away empty on the drive as the Tigers pushed their lead to 21-0 before taking a 28-7 lead into the intermission. The Tigers scored two more times in the third quarter for the 35-point win.
Southern Arkansas returns home for an October 30 matchup with Oklahoma Baptist. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.