The Southern Arkansas men's cross country team collected a fifth place among eight teams participating in the Great American Conference Championship at Harding.
The Muleriders tallied 135 points.
SAU was led by Carlos Armendariz (14th, 26:41.4) and Jaime Quinones (20th, 27:08.8) as they both finished within the top 20 to earn All-GAC Second Team honors.
Two Muleriders tabbed top 40 finishes as Eric Gordon crossed the finish line in 38th place with a time of 28:22.4 and Jorge Sanchez (40th, 28:28.7). Logan Rickey (42nd, 28:36.0), and Isaiha Garzon (44th, 28:42.9) were not far behind as they both finished within the top 50.
Pedro Cervantes (55th, 29:05), Lorenzo Orozco (57th, 29:06), and Asher Hamlin (60th, 29:05.6) cracked the top 60, followed by Madison Langley who was one place away in 61st with a time of 29:26.2).
Raul Lopez (70th, 30:10.0), Andrew Cornett (74th, 30:35.6), and Briston Rains (79th, 31:01.7) all finished within the top 80 for SAU.
Briston Rains took home GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete honors for his work in the classroom.