The Great American Conference announced the eighth Golfer of the Week awards of the spring portion of the 2022-23 season.
Henderson State’s Jinna Boonbumroongsuk captured the Women’s honor following her performance at the Virginia Laas Invitational.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Jinna Boonbumroongsuk, Henderson State, Jr., Bangkok, Thailand
Boonbumroongsuk dominated at the Virginia Laas Invitational as she claimed the individual medalist honor by nine strokes. She carded even-par rounds sandwiched around a 1-over 73. The Reddies closed the regular season with a five-shot win. She eagled the par-5 second hole each of the first two days and she closed her tournament with three-straight birdies.