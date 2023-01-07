WEATHERFORD, OK – Southern Arkansas senior guard Mychala Linzy scored 18 points, but Southwestern Oklahoma overcame a halftime deficit with a big third quarter to top Southern Arkansas 91-81 Saturday afternoon in Great American Conference action.
The contest featured five tied scores and four lead changes, but none of which occurred in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs did not relinquish the lead after grabbing it less than 90 seconds into the third quarter of play.
SAU falls to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in league play. SWOSU improves to 3-8 and evens its GAC record at 3-3.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The contest was tied at 17 after the first quarter of play, SAU led by three at 39-36 at the intermission, but SWOSU used a 30-point third quarter to move past the Muleriders who shot 47% from the floor in 70 attempts, but managed to hit just eight of its 27 attempts from three-point range.
SWOSU outscored SAU in points off of turnovers 25-21 of which 13 occurred in the third quarter. The Bulldogs finished +10 in paint points, grabbed one more rebound and committed two fewer turnovers than the Muleriders. SAU's bench scoring carried the squad in the loss as the Muleriders scored 46 such points to just seven by the Bulldogs.
Three of the four Muleriders in double figure scoring came off the bench. Linzy shot 7-of-15 with three makes in 10 attempts from deep as she played 24 minutes in a starting role. Addy Tremie and Brooklin Brown both scored a dozen points and Braydyn Hill added 11 as all three delivered as non-starters. Kylie Warren grabbed seven rebounds, Brown followed with five and added a team-high four steals and three assists.
Southern Arkansas returns home and will play its next three contests inside the W.T. Watson Center. Up first for the Muleriders will be East Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, January 12.