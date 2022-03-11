The Great American Conference announced the fourth Golfer of the Week awards for the spring 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Megan Brown earned the Women’s Golfer honor and Arkansas Tech’s Francois Jacobs claimed the Men’s Golfer accolade.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Rebecca Lau, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Jr., Puchong, Selagor Malaysia
Lau helped the Bulldogs claim their first top-five finish of the season as they finished fifth at the Diffee Ford-Lincoln Invite. She placed 15th, her second-best individual finish of her season. After an opening round 7-over par 78, she rebounded with a 1-over 72 to move up six positions.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Francois Jacobs, Arkansas Tech, Jr., League City, Texas
At the Las Vegas Desert Classic, Jacobs registered a top-10 finish at a tournament that featured 21 nationally-ranked golfers. His 5-under final round included seven birdies as he shot him up 31 places and into a tie for seventh. The Wonder Boys finished seventh as a team. The tournament included 11 top-50 teams.