The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the 12th week of the 2022 season. Ouachita’s G. Allen and Henderson State’s Bryson Haskins shared Player of the Week while the Reddies’ Spencer Taack and Oklahoma Baptist’s Jake Hamilton split Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
G. Allen, Ouachita, 3B, So., Little Rock, Arkansas
Allen hit .556 and recorded four multi-hit games. In a mid-week contest with Henderson State, he hit a go-ahead eighth-inning grand slam. Against East Central, he went 8-for-14 with a home run and nine RBI. He doubled three times in game one and added a three-run home run in game two.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Bryson Haskins, Henderson State, OF, Sr., Ashdown, Arkansas
Haskins helped the Reddies go 4-0 as went 7-for-12 with four home runs. In the Reddies 9-6 win against Ouachita, he hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning. Against Southeastern Oklahoma State, he homered in game one and followed up with two in game two. He finished the week with seven runs scored and eight RBI.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Spencer Taack, Henderson State, SP, Sr., Dallas, Texas
Taack improved to 8-1 as he recorded a two-hit shutout in Friday’s series opener against Southeastern Oklahoma State. He struck out a career-high 12 batters and walked only one. He carried a perfect game into the seventh inning. He recorded the Reddies’ first nine-inning complete game shutout since Chris Hunt’s no-hitter at the 2016 GAC Championships.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Jake Hamilton, Oklahoma Baptist, SP, Jr., Ashler, Oklahoma
Hamilton tossed a three-hit shutout in the Bison’s 5-0 win against Arkansas-Monticello in the final game of the series. In his longest outing of the year, he struck out six as he picked up his first win of the season. He allowed only two runners to reach second base.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Ty Manning, CF, and Jeremy Adorno, SP.