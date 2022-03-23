The Great American Conference announced the first Track & Field Athletes of the Week awards for the 2022 outdoor season.
Harding’s Fallou Gaye and Austin Parrish earned the Men’s honors. Ouachita’s Jaci McGregor claimed the Women’s Track accolade and the Lady Bisons’ Brylan Williams won the Field distinction.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Fallou Gaye, Harding, So., Dakar, Senegal
Gaye produced an NCAA Provisional time in the 400-meter hurdles as he won the event at the Harding Invitational in a time of 52.47 seconds. He edged out his teammate, Nikolasz Csoka, who also registered an NCAA Provisional time. His finish ranks as the fastest time in the GAC and as the fifth-fastest in Division II.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Austin Parrish, Harding, Sr., Carthage, Texas
Parrish cleared the NCAA Provisional height in the pole vault with a mark of 5.12 meters at the Harding Invitational. Two Bison teammates, Kylor Aguilar and Alex Hindman also surpassed NCAA height of 4.82 meters. Parrish owns the top vault in Division II.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Jaci McGregor, Ouachita, Fr., Salado, Texas
McGregor turned in two strong runs at the UT Tyler Ice Breaker Classic. She won the 800 in a school-record time of 2:23.15. She has won the 800 in each of her three outdoor events. In the 1,500, she placed second as she crossed the line with another school-record time, 4:46.18. Both event times rank as the fastest in the GAC thus far this outdoor season.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Brylan Williams, Harding, Jr., Bald Knob, Arkansas
Williams earned an NCAA Provisional mark in the high jump as she cleared 1.68 meters at the Harding Invitational. She won the competition as Harding finished 1-2-3 in the event. Her mark ranks sixth Division II. She came within 0.03 meters of her personal best.
Southern Arkansas athletes nominated were La'Dainian Hendrix, Fr., Ja'Kamron Zackery, Fr., Dakota Cassidy, So., and Shardanay LaMark, Jr.